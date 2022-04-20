

DUBLIN (dpa-AFX) - CRH (CRH, CRG), a building materials business operating worldwide, on Wednesday said it expects first-half sales, EBITDA and margin to be ahead of the prior year period, in the backdrop of favorable demand and the integrated solutions strategy.



The Ireland-based company said it had a positive start to the year with first quarter Group sales, EBITDA and margin ahead of the same period last year.



First quarter sales for the Americas Materials operations were 13 percent ahead of the same period in 2021. Sales for the Europe Materials operations were 11 percent ahead of 2021. The first-quarter Building Products sales were 22 percent ahead of the same period in 2021.



The company expects the positive demand environment in North America to continue. Despite the challenges of significant energy cost volatility and the ongoing conflict in Ukraine, the company said it expects like-for-like EBITDA in Europe Materials business to be ahead of the prior-year period.



The group also said that it is continuing with its share buyback program with a further $0.3 billion to be completed no later than 27 June, bringing the total for the six months ending 30 June, to $0.6 billion.



CRH would be reporting its interim results for the six months ending 30 June on Thursday, 25 August.



Shares of CRH plc closed Tuesday's trading at $39.69, up $0.86 or 2.21 percent from the previous close.







