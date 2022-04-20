

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Quilter plc, formerly known as Old Mutual Wealth Management Limited, reported Assets under Management and Administration or 'AuMA' of 107.2 billion pounds at the end of March 2022, a decline of 4% from 31 December 2021.



The company said that average AuMA for the first quarter of 107.6 billion pounds was modestly ahead of 2021 full year average of 105.3 billion pounds.



Net inflows was 1.0 billion pounds despite the volatile market backdrop, representing 4% of opening AuMA annualized.



Annualised gross flow per adviser was up 14% to 2.5 million pounds.







