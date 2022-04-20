Japanese glass manufacturer AGC has developed a building-integrated PV (BIPV) panel for different building requirements. It can be installed on facades, canopies, and curtain walls where normal glass can be placed.Japan's AGC has developed a BIPV module consisting of laminated safety glass with embedded solar cells. It said the "SunJoule" panel can be adapted to different building requirements. SunJoule is available with either monofacial or bifacial cells and the cell arrangement can be customized according to a client's need, the manufacturer said. The spaces between the cells can be customized ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...