Nepra Foods Begins Initial Production of Textured Hemp Protein to Drive Consumer Products and Food Service Sales

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / April 20, 2022 / Nepra Foods Inc. ("Nepra") (CSE:NPRA)(FRA:2P6.F)(OTCQB:NPRFF), the creator of nutritious plant-based and allergen-free food, is pleased to announce the initial production of its textured hemp protein (THP) to drive Consumer and Food Service sales. THP is a foundational ingredient required to produce a variety of meat analogs, including plant-based alternatives to beef, chicken, and pork, and is used to create Nepra's signature meatballs in its PROPASTA line of frozen meals. Nepra's shelf-stable THP will be sold wholesale and shipped dry allowing food producers to create great tasting allergen-free plant-based meat items for their customers.

"We founded Nepra Foods with a vision to make healthy and sustainable foods available to a growing base of consumers who want allergen-free options that taste amazing," said David Wood, Chief Executive Officer of Nepra Foods. "To our knowledge, Nepra's textured hemp protein is the first to market. Nepra's proprietary formulations and manufacturing processes allow us to create a superior plant-based protein that is extremely neutral in taste and allergen-free making it an ideal alternative to textured proteins made entirely from soy and pea that make up most of the market today."

Leading plant-based meat products on the market today are mostly made from either soy or wheat protein, which are recognized as allergens, or pea protein, which has a strong flavor. Allergen-free hemp delivers a complete plant-based protein that is high in essential amino acids and has the proper ratio of omegas 3, 6, and 9. Industrial hemp is an earth-friendly crop that sequesters twice as much carbon from the atmosphere as trees and is naturally pest-resistant so it can be grown without harmful pesticides.1

About Nepra Foods

The Company has hired Maynard Communication Limited for News release dissemination, article creation and distribution and general campaign management services at an aggregate cost of CAD 650,000. The activities commence today. Maynard is an arm's length consultant. To the knowledge of the Company, Maynard did not acquire and has no plans to acquire any securities in the Company. Neither the Company nor any of its directors, officers or employees have any interest, directly or indirectly, in Maynard, or their securities, or any right or intent to acquire such an interest. Maynard manages a marketing team headquartered in Hong Kong and has been successfully marketing for a broad range of companies listed on the TSX Venture Exchange. Karl Marek is the President of Maynard.

Nepra Foods is grounded in a passion for food. We believe eating healthy shouldn't be difficult. Everybody deserves food options that are truly nutritious and taste good. Food should not contain allergens that might prevent everybody in the family from enjoying it together. People shouldn't have to compromise quality and taste in what they eat even if they are trying to cut down on carbs, don't tolerate gluten or dairy very well, or don't want to eat food produced from animals. Nepra Foods is on a mission to make healthy, enjoyable food for everybody.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains statements and information that, to the extent that they are not historical fact, constitute "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities legislation. Forward-looking information is based on the reasonable assumptions, estimates, analysis, and opinions of management made in light of its experience and its perception of trends, current conditions, and expected developments, as well as other factors that management believes to be relevant and reasonable in the circumstances at the date that such statements are made, but which may prove to be incorrect.

Forward-looking information involves known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that may cause the actual results, performance, or achievements of the Company to differ materially from any future results, performance, or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking information, including, but not limited to, the statements relating to the Company's financial performance, business development and results of operations. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on any such forward-looking information. Further, any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date on which such statement is made. New factors emerge from time to time, and it is not possible for the Company's management to predict all such factors and to assess in advance the impact of each such factor on the Company's business or the extent to which any factor, or combination of factors, may cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statements. The Company does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking information to reflect information, events, results, circumstances, or otherwise after the date hereof or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events, except as required by law including securities laws.

Media Contacts

investors@neprafoods.com

Investor Relations Toll-free: (844)-566-1917

1: https://neprafoods.com/news-releases/nepra-foods-begins-initial-production-of-textured-hemp-protein-to-drive-consumer-products-and-food-service-sales/

SOURCE: Nepra Foods

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/698045/Nepra-Foods-Begins-Initial-Production-of-Textured-Hemp-Protein-to-Drive-Consumer-Products-and-Food-Service-Sales