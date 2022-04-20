

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Ontario Teachers' Pension Plan Board has agreed to invest up to $175 million in KKR's road platform in India, which includes Highway Concessions One. The road platform comprises a portfolio of 12 road assets, including six that are proposed to be acquired pursuant to definitive agreements. This includes a mix of toll and annuity roads, with a total length of more than 910 kilometers across 11 states.



Ontario Teachers' is a global investor. It invests in more than 50 countries in everything from equities to real estate to infrastructure and venture growth, to deliver retirement income for 333,000 current and retired teachers in Ontario.







