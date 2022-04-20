

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (MKTX) released a profit for first quarter that decreased from last year but beat the Street estimates.



The company's bottom line came in at $64.77 million, or $1.71 per share. This compares with $80.46 million, or $2.11 per share, in last year's first quarter.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.69 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter fell 4.8% to $186.06 million from $195.46 million last year.



MarketAxess Holdings Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings (Q1): $64.77 Mln. vs. $80.46 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $1.71 vs. $2.11 last year. -Analyst Estimates: $1.69 -Revenue (Q1): $186.06 Mln vs. $195.46 Mln last year.



Copyright(c) 2022 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

MARKETAXESS-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de