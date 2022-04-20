Fabled Copper Corp.: Fabled Copper Report up to 1.47% Copper on the Ram Creek Copper Occurrence

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / April 20, 2022 / Fabled Copper Corp. ("Fabled Copper" or the "Company") (CSE:FABL)(FSE:XZ7) announces the 13th set of results of 2021 surface field work on it's Muskwa Copper Project comprised of the Neil Property and the Toro Property in Northern British Columbia. The Company also holds rights to the Bronson Property. See Figure 1 below.

Figure 1 - Location Map

Peter Hawley, President, CEO reports; A total of 19 specific areas were mapped and prospected during the 2021 field season plus 5 select areas for UAV drone surveys. See Figure 2 below.

Figure 2 - 2021 Neil Property Work Site Locations

A total of 19 specific areas were mapped and prospected during the 2021 field season and we started the New Year by reporting our findings on the Lady Luck occurrence in the south end of the Neil Property, followed by the Mac; the 8A, Harris, the 2a and 2b, the Creek, Keays south, Belcher Creek, Magnum Drone Survey Mission, the Magnum, Neil Drone Survey Mission, Neil vein / breccia, EM-1 and now the Ram Creek copper occurrence. See Figure 3 below.

Figure 3- Neil Property, Ram Creek Copper Occurrence Location

Ram Creek Occurrence

The area containing the Ram Creek Occurrence had ten chip samples and 1 example of mineralized quart-carbonate collected. See Table 1 and Figure 4 below.

Figure 4 - Ram Creek Sample Locations

Two quartz-carbonate veins and surrounding sheared stockwork outcrop on the north side of a ridge

at the 1,800 meter elevation and located on the south side of a bowl. See Photo 1 below.

Photo 1 - Ram Creek Copper Occurrence

These 2 veins were chip sampled across 2.65 meters. The chip samples contained less than 2% sulphides and this section (samples D-723006 - 010) across 2.65 meters assayed low in copper (0.15%), with the best copper result of 0.74% copper across 0.40 meters, (sample D-723007). See Table 1 and Photo 2 below.

Photo 2 - Chip Sample Location of Ram Creek Copper Occurrence Over 2.65 meters

North of these two veins, numerous sheared northwest to northwest striking quartz-carbonate

veins, containing little or no sulphide content, were observed at elevations of approximately 1,800 meters.

Five veins were chip sampled and copper analyses indicate they contained trace copper (<0.09%). See Table 1 and Photo 3 below.

Photo 3 - Chip Sample Site of Ram Creek Copper Occurrence

Sample D-723016 of quartz-carbonate float, mineralized with 4% chalcopyrite, was collected across the bowl, 120 meters north of the exposed vein on the ridge. This sample had a copper content of 1.47%.

Table 1 - Ram Creek Surface Samples

Sample Number Elevation (meters) Sample Type Width (meters) Copper % Composite (copper % avg x meters) D - 723006 1,801 Chip 0.30 0.11 0.15 / 2.65 D - 723007 1,801 Chip 0.40 0.74 0.15 / 2.65 D - 723008 1,799 Chip 0.60 0.09 0.15 / 2.65 D - 723009 1,800 Chip 1.20 0.01 0.15 / 2.65 D - 723010 1,802 Chip 0.15 0.01 0.15 / 2.65 D - 723011 1,801 Chip 0.25 0.50 D - 723012 Chip 0.75 0.09 D - 723013 1,802 Chip 0.75 0.00 D - 723014 1,795 Chip 1.00 0.01 D - 723015 1,809 Chip 1.00 0.00 D - 723016 Float 1.47

QA QC Procedure

Analytical results of sampling reported by Fabled Copper Corp represent rock samples submitted by Fabled Copper Corp staff directly to ALS Chemex, Vancouver, British Columbia Canada. Samples were crushed, split, and pulverized as per ALS Chemex method PREP-31, then analyzed for ME-ICP61 33 element package by four acid digestion with ICP-AES Finish. ME-GRA21 method for Au and Ag by fire assay and gravimetric finish, 30g nominal sample weight.

Over Limit Methods

For samples triggering precious metal over-limit thresholds of 10 g/t Au or 100 g/t Ag, the following is being used:

Au-GRA21 Au by fire assay and gravimetric finish with 30 g sample.

Ag-GRA21 Ag by fire assay and gravimetric finish.

Fabled Copper Corp. monitors QA/QC using commercially sourced standards and locally sourced blank materials inserted within the sample sequence at regular intervals.

About Fabled Copper Corp.

Fabled Copper is a junior mining exploration company. Its current focus is to creating value for stakeholders through the exploration and development of its existing copper properties located in northern British Columbia. The Muskwa Project comprises a total of 76 claims in two non-contiguous blocks and totals approximately 8,064.9 hectares, located in the Liard Mining Division in northern British Columbia.

The technical information contained in this news release has been approved by Peter J. Hawley, P.Geo. President and C.E.O. of Fabled, who is a Qualified Person as defined in National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects.

