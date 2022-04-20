Forward Water Technologies Corp.: Forward Water Technologies to be a Finalist in the MABC Mining Innovation Challenge: Reduce Water Use

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / April 20, 2022 / Forward Water Technologies Corp. ("Forward Water" or the "Company") (TSXV:FWTC) announces their participation in the Mining Innovation Challenge: Reduce Water Use presented by Mining Association of British Columbia (MBAC) and Foresight Canada, as one of the five finalists moving to the Full Project Proposal stage of the competition.

In December 2021, the Company, participated in the Mining Innovation Challenge: Reduce Water Use, a two-phase challenge that aims to discover new solutions to reduce water use in intensity in mining operations and offers the winners a prize of $150,000 as well as the potential for a pilot opportunity. Forward Water has been selected to move to the second phase and will submit a full proposal. The winner of the second and final phase will be announced by the end of June. The Company is proud to present its patented forward osmosis solution that has the potential to significantly reduce water usage in many industrial mining applications.

President and CEO, Mr. Honeyman commented "The mining industry is essential to the global economy as well as continuing to increase quality of life. However, enabling this industry to be sustainable is essential and Forward Water is aiding in that evolution. Entering this competition is a first step in that direction". The mining industry uses a large amount of water through the mill, mineral processing, and tailings process. The waste water produced by such activities can now be in majority reclaimed and further used in mining operations with the use of Forward Water's proprietary cutting-edge technology. The Company is a forerunner in the field of waste water reclamation, its simple three-step process technology allows manufacturers to clean their wastewater and reclaim 90% as clean water. The technology extracts clean water through a membrane utilizing a proprietary Forward Osmosis method, which essentially removes impurities and separates out the clean water making this water reusable.

Forward Water Technologies Corp. is a publicly traded Canadian company dedicated to saving the earth's water supply using its patented Forward Osmosis technology. The Company was founded by GreenCentre Canada a leading technology innovation centre, supported by the government of Canada. The Company's technology allows for the reduction of challenging waste streams simultaneously returning fresh water for re-use or surface release. The Company's mandate is to focus on the large-scale implementation of its technology in multiple sectors, including industrial wastewater, oil and gas, mining, agriculture and ultimately municipal water supply and re-use market sectors. For more information, please visit www.forwardwater.com .

The Mining Association of B.C. (MABC) is the voice of mining in British Columbia, speaking on behalf of operating coal, metal, industrial mineral producers and smelters, as well as advanced development companies in the province. For more information, please visit www.mining.bc.ca .

