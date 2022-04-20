- (PLX AI) - Abbott Q1 organic growth 17.5%.
- • Q1 adjusted EPS USD 1.73 vs. estimate USD 1.47
- • Q1 EPS USD 1.37 vs. estimate USD 1.22
- • Q1 revenue USD 11,900 million vs. estimate USD 11,000 million
- • Abbott projects full-year 2022 diluted EPS on a GAAP basis of at least $3.35 and projected adjusted diluted EPS of at least $4.70 remains unchanged
- • 2022 guidance includes projected COVID-19 testing-related sales of approximately $4.5 billion, which Abbott expects to largely occur in the first half of the year and will update on a quarterly basis
