Global Plasterboard Market Share | 2022 - 2028 | Technology & Application | Share to Massive Grwoth up to USD 30923.61 Million By 2028 | Exhibit a CAGR of 5.2%: Zion Market Research

NEW YORK, April 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- As per Zion Market Research study, the global plasterboard market was worth around USD 22813.70 million in 2021 and is estimated to grow to about USD 30923.61 million by 2028, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of approximately 5.2 percent over the forecast period. The report analyzes the Plasterboard market's drivers, restraints/challenges, and the effect they have on the demands during the projection period. In addition, the report explores emerging opportunities in the Plasterboard market.

Key Industry Insights & Finding of the Plasterboard Market Reports:

As per the analysis shared by our research analyst, the Plasterboard Market is expected to grow annually at a CAGR of around 5.2% (2022-2028).

(2022-2028). Through the primary research, it was established that the Plasterboard Market was valued approximately USD 22813.70 Million in 2021 and is projected to reach to roughly USD 30923.61 Million by 2028.

The Asia Pacific region leads the global Plasterboard market and is expected to maintain this stance over the forecast period.

Zion Market Research published the latest report titled as "Plasterboard Market By Type (Standard, Fire-Resistant, Sound-Insulated, Moisture-Resistant, Thermal, Specialist, Impact-Resistant, Triple Low-E, Gas-Filled), By Form (Tapered-Edged, Square-Edged), By End-Use Sector (Residential, Non-Residential), And By Region - Global And Regional Industry Overview, Market Intelligence, Comprehensive Analysis, Historical Data, And Forecasts 2022 - 2028." into their research database.

Plasterboard Market: Overview

Plasterboard is used in multiple construction applications such as noise reduction and in the ceiling lining to improve the quality of the construction. These Plasterboards come in different form factors that is of different sizes and shapes and hence can be used in multiple application due to their flexibility.

Increasing urbanization and industrialization have propelled the demand for infrastructure across the world and hence this will majorly drive the Plasterboard market potential over the forecast period. Rising demand for better solutions in the construction industry will also majorly influence the Plasterboard market potential and is expected to see steady growth over the forecast period.

However, the high cost of production of these plasterboards is expected to have a hindering effect on the global Plasterboard market potential. Also, stringent government norms for construction are also anticipated to have a negative impact on the Plasterboard market potential through 2028.

Industry Dynamics:

Plasterboard Market: Growth Dynamics

Increasing demand for Infrastructure Development

Urbanization and industrialization have led to a substantial increase in demand for infrastructure across the world and this trend is anticipated to boost the Plasterboard market potential in the long run. Increasing use of Plasterboard in construction activity will help the market grow at a steady pace over the forecast period and increasing demand for advanced plasterboards is also expected to act in favor of Plasterboard market growth. High demand from India and China is expected to be recorded owing to rising construction activity in these countries.

Plasterboard Market: Restraints

High cost of Production

Plasterboard are observed to have high production and manufacturing costs and this is expected to restrain its adoption in multiple applications. Especially from the emerging economies where the spending potential is very low, the Plasterboard market will experience a lapse in growth. This will affect the overall Plasterboard market growth and slow it down substantially. Another factor that restrains market growth is stringent government mandates regarding the use of Plasterboard in construction and these make it hard for Plasterboard companies to introduce standard products and hence resulting in hindering Plasterboard market potential.

Plasterboard Market: Segmentation

The global Plasterboard market is segregated based on type, form, end use sector, and region.

By Type, the market is divided into Standard, Fire-resistant, Sound-insulated, Moisture-resistant, Thermal, Specialist, Impact-resistant, Triple low-e, and gas-filled. The fire resistant and moisture resistant segments are expected to see high demand in industrial applications to reduce the maintenance costs and enhance the productivity of infrastructure.

By end use sector, the Plasterboard market is segmented into residential and non-residential. The non residential sector is expected to see high demand owing to rising industrialization across the globe which has increased construction activity in this sector and this trend is expected to be prominent over the forecast period as well.

Recent Developments

In October 2021 - Bullfix announced the launch of its new plasterboard that is a new and faster fixing solution for the construction industry.

List of Key Players of Plasterboard Market:

Armstrong World Industries Inc. (U.S.)

Etex Group ( Belgium )

) Saint-Gobain S.A. ( France )

) Gypsum Management and Supply Inc. (U.S.)

USG Corporation (U.S.)

Georgia Pacific LLC (U.S.)

Boral Limited ( Australia )

) KNAUF Gips KG ( Germany )

) Fletcher Building Limited ( New Zealand )

) LafargeHolcim Ltd. ( Switzerland )

) National Gypsum Company (U.S.).

Mada Gypsum Company ( Saudi Arabia )

) Beijing New Building Material Group ( China )

) Gypsemna (UAE)

Gyprock ( Australia )

) Siniat Ltd (U.K.)

Ayhaco Gypsum Products (UAE)

Ahlstrom Corporation ( Finland )

) Tai Shah Gypsum Co. ( China )

) Yoshino Gypsum Co.Ltd. ( Japan )

) Tanzania Gypsum Limited ( Tanzania )

) Atiskan Gypsum Products Co Inc. ( Turkey )

) Jason Plasterboard Co. Ltd. ( China )

) Gyptec Iberica ( Portugal ).

Report Scope:

Report Attribute Details Market size value in 2021 USD 22813.70 Million Revenue forecast in 2028 USD 30923.61 Million Growth Rate CAGR of almost 5.2% 2022-2028 Base Year 2020 Historic Years 2016 - 2021 Forecast Years 2022 - 2028 Segments Covered By Product Type, By Application, and By End Use Forecast Units Value (USD Million), and Volume (Units) Quantitative Units Revenue in USD million/billion and CAGR from 2022 to 2028 Regions Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa, and Rest of World Countries Covered U.S., Canada, Mexico, U.K., Germany, France, Italy, Spain, China, India, Japan, South Korea, Brazil, Argentina, GCC Countries, and South Africa, among others Companies Covered Armstrong World Industries Inc. (U.S.), Etex Group (Belgium), Saint-Gobain S.A. (France), Gypsum Management and Supply, Inc. (U.S.), USG Corporation (U.S.), Georgia Pacific LLC (U.S.), Boral Limited (Australia), KNAUF Gips KG (Germany), Fletcher Building Limited (New Zealand), LafargeHolcim Ltd. (Switzerland), and National Gypsum Company (U.S.). Mada Gypsum Company (Saudi Arabia), Beijing New Building Material Group (China), Gypsemna (UAE), Gyprock (Australia), Siniat Ltd (U.K.), Ayhaco Gypsum Products (UAE), Ahlstrom Corporation (Finland), Tai Shah Gypsum Co. (China), Yoshino Gypsum Co., Ltd. (Japan), Tanzania Gypsum Limited (Tanzania), Atiskan Gypsum Products Co Inc. (Turkey), Jason Plasterboard Co. Ltd. (China), and Gyptec Iberica (Portugal). Report Coverage Market growth drivers, restraints, opportunities, Porter's five forces analysis, PEST analysis, value chain analysis, regulatory landscape, market attractiveness analysis by segments and region, company market share analysis, and COVID-19 impact analysis. Customization Scope Avail customized purchase options to meet your exact research needs. https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/custom/1299

Regional Dominance:

The Asia Pacific region leads the global Plasterboard market and is expected to maintain this stance over the forecast period as well owing to high infrastructural development in this region. Rapid urbanization and industrialization have led to a massive increase in construction activity in this region and are influencing the Plasterboard market potential in this region through 2028. The emerging economies of China and India owing to rising demand for infrastructure development will see high potential for Plasterboard market growth over the forecast period.

The market for Plasterboard in North America will also account for a substantial share and the United States is expected to be the most prominent market in this region owing to high residential construction activity.

Global Plasterboard Market is segmented as follows:

Plasterboard Market: By Type Outlook (2022-2028)

Standard

Fire-resistant

Sound-insulated

Moisture-resistant

Thermal

Specialist

Impact-resistant

Triple low-e, gas-filled

Plasterboard Market: By Form Outlook (2022-2028)

Tapered-edged

Square-edged

Plasterboard Market: By End-Use Sector Outlook (2022-2028)

Residential

Non-residential

Plasterboard Market: By Region Outlook (2022-2028)

North America

The U.S.

Canada

Europe

France

The UK

Spain

Germany

Italy

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

South Korea

Southeast Asia

Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa

GCC

South Africa

Rest of Middle East & Africa

