Stabilis Solutions Announces First Quarter Earnings Call

HOUSTON, TX / ACCESSWIRE / April 20, 2022 / Stabilis Solutions, Inc. ("Stabilis") (NASDAQ:SLNG), an energy transition company that provides turnkey clean energy production, storage, transportation and fueling solutions primarily using liquefied natural gas ("LNG") to multiple end markets across North America is pleased to announce that it will release its first quarter 2022 financial results on Wednesday May 4, 2022, after the market closes. The Company has scheduled a conference call on Thursday, May 5, 2022, at 10:00 a.m. eastern time (9:00 a.m. central).

Dial-in Information

United States & Canada:

+1 888-506-0062; passcode 473100

International:

+1 973-528-0011; passcode 473100

Webcast: https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2256/45299

Replay Information

United States & Canada:

+1 877-481-4010; passcode 45299

International:

+1 919-882-2331; passcode 45299

About Stabilis Solutions

Stabilis Solutions, Inc. is an energy transition company that provides turnkey clean energy production, storage, transportation and fueling solutions primarily using liquefied natural gas ("LNG") to multiple end markets across North America. To learn more, visit www.stabilis-solutions.com.

