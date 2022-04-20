Winners, Inc. Subsidiary VegasWinners Approved by Google to Run Campaigns in a Number of Regulated Sports Betting Markets as an Affiliate Marketing Aggregator

LAS VEGAS, NV / ACCESSWIRE / April 20, 2022 / Winners, Inc. (OTC PINK:WNRS) subsidiary VegasWinners which provides sports betting enthusiasts with high quality content, analysis, research, data, and guidance announced that its subsidiary VegasWinners has been approved by Google to run campaigns in a number of regulated sports betting markets as an affiliate marketing aggregator. This will allow significant growth opportunities for the business while bringing expert betting picks and legal sportsbook reviews directly to the users. Strategically, Google Ads offers VegasWinners the platform to reach their core audience and approval to run sports betting ads marks a big step forward towards substantially increasing Revenues.

Winners, Inc. subsidiary VegasWinners newly appointed CMO, Andy Scott stated "We are delighted to have been approved to run ads within the Google auction. The user is actively using the search engine to find a specific service. For those looking for expert sports betting picks, we are now able to deliver exactly what they are looking for". VegasWinners will be looking at launching their first Google Ads campaign in the Colorado market this month before scaling budgets across the US in time for the NFL season launch.

VegasWinners is a licensed sports gambling affiliate that intends to drive traffic to gaming operators for commission. VegasWinners is currently licensed in several states and has made application in additional states. It is the intent of VegasWinners to get licensed in all states that allow online sports gambling. To date, online sports gambling has been legalized in Nevada, New Jersey, West Virginia, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, Iowa, Oregon, Indiana, New Hampshire, Michigan, Colorado and Washington DC.

Gambling and gaming are two of the world's most popular forms of entertainment. In 2017, the global gambling industry was valued at $533 billion - a figure that has since continued to rise with future predictions, putting projected growth at $1 trillion by the year 2022. As the online gambling market continues to experience consistent growth, spurred on by the emergence of new technologies and the increased accessibility of the internet, online casinos are coming out on top as the fastest growing iGaming segment.

ABOUT GOOGLE ADS

Google Ads is an online advertising platform developed by Google, where advertisers bid to display brief advertisements, service offerings, product listings, or videos to web users. It can place ads both in the results of search engines like Google Search and on non-search websites, mobile apps, and videos.

ABOUT WINNERS, INC.

Winners, Inc. (OTC "WNRS") through its operating subsidiary VegasWinners is engaged in the business of sports gambling research, data, advice, analysis and predictions utilizing all available media, advertising formats and its database of users. Revenues are expected to accelerate due to the explosion of sports handicapping arising from the 2018 Supreme Court decision that States have the right to approve sports gambling and the resulting State by State rapid approval of sports gambling. VegasWinners is a registered sports gambling affiliate that intends to drive traffic to gaming operators for commission. VegasWinners is currently registered in West Virginia, Indiana, Colorado, New Jersey, Tennessee and able to operate in New York, Nevada, Mississippi, Wyoming, Illinois and Iowa and has made application in several additional states. For more information, please visit website, twitter, facebook and Instagram.

SAFE HARBOR STATEMENT

This press release contains forward-looking statements that can be identified by terminology such as "believes," "expects," "potential," "plans," "suggests," "may," "should," "could," "intends," or similar expressions. Many forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results to be materially different from any future results implied by such statements. These factors include, but are not limited to, our ability to continue to enhance our products and systems to address industry changes, our ability to expand our customer base and retain existing customers, our ability to effectively compete in our market segment, the lack of public information on our company, our ability to raise sufficient capital to fund our business, operations, our ability to continue as a going concern, and a limited public market for our common stock, among other risks. Many factors are difficult to predict accurately and are generally beyond the company's control. Forward-looking statements speak only as to the date they are made, and we do not undertake to update forward-looking statements to reflect circumstances or events that occur after the date the forward-looking statements are made.

FOR MEDIA INQUIRIES, PLEASE CONTACT:

Tom Terwilliger

CEO

Winners, Inc.

954-908-3366

hq@winnersinc.us

SOURCE: Winners, Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/698022/Winners-Inc-Subsidiary-VegasWinners-Approved-by-Google-to-Run-Campaigns-in-a-Number-of-Regulated-Sports-Betting-Markets-as-an-Affiliate-Marketing-Aggregator