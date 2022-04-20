ev Transportation Services, Inc.: evTS Hosts Meeting and Test Drive with U.S. Senator Ed Markey of Massachusetts, FireFlyESV Gets Two Thumbs Up!

BOSTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / April 20, 2022 / ev Transportation Services Inc . ("evTS"), an electric vehicle manufacturer focused on the essential services and urban e-mobility markets, today announced that senior management hosted a meeting, vehicle demonstration and test drive with U.S. Senator Edward J. Markey (D-Mass.) at his offices at Government Center in Boston.

Leading up to this in-person meeting and demonstration, evTS has been honored to brief Senator Markey's staff on the many uses for which the FireFly may be deployed to provide efficient, zero emissions public services at all levels of government. Educating the Senator and his staff on the FireFly's potential has allowed evTS to pursue further adoption of application-specific commercial electric vehicles as part of the Green New Deal and related climate legislation - while concurrently gaining visibility for evTS on Capitol Hill and with various federal agencies. In addition to his standing as a champion for climate legislation and EV initiatives, Senator Markey's membership on the committees on Commerce Science and Transportation, on Environment and Public Works, and on Small Business and Entrepreneurship are valuable to evTS and other Massachusetts-based companies. evTS is grateful to Senator Markey and his team for the time and attention they have given to learn more about the FireFly.

evTS CEO David Solomont said: "We are privileged that Senator Markey made the time in his busy schedule to see and experience firsthand that the FireFly ESV is the right vehicle to tackle some of the biggest issues facing cities today - sustainable urban mobility, parking management and traffic congestion, as well as addressing polluted air on both city streets and in neighborhoods. It is ideal for businesses such as last mile parcel and takeout food delivery as well as any number of municipal tasks including parking management, sidewalk, protected bicycle lane, and park and trail maintenance, as well as the distribution of governmental mail and supplies across facilities throughout a city, taking a up only a fraction of the footprint of larger trucks and vans with internal combustion engines. I look forward to further exploring exciting new opportunities for our vehicles nationally, particularly with the U.S. Postal Service."

About evTS

ev Transportation Services Inc. ("evTS") is a specialty vehicle manufacturer that produces purpose-built, Pure-Electric lightweight commercial utility vehicles and provides fleet management solutions. Founded in 2015, the Boston-based company's flagship product, the FireFly ESV is aimed at the essential services transportation and urban e-mobility markets, which represent an annual domestic replacement market of approximately 400,000 vehicles, or roughly $10 billion annually. End user applications for the Company's vehicles include parking management, security and perimeter patrol, parks and sidewalk maintenance, utility meter reading, property and building management, airports, seaports, sanitation, university and corporate campuses, and last mile on-demand urban delivery. For more information, visit the Company's website at www.evTS.com .

Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. All forward-looking statements are inherently uncertain as they are based on current expectations and assumptions concerning future events or future performance of the company. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which are only predictions and speak only as of the date hereof. In evaluating such statements, prospective investors should review carefully various risks and uncertainties identified in this release and matters set in the company's SEC filings. These risks and uncertainties could cause the company's actual results to differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements.

