

TAIPEI (dpa-AFX) - Taiwan's export orders increased more than expected in March, data from the Ministry of Economic Affairs showed on Wednesday.



Export orders rose 16.8 percent year-on-year in February. Economists had expected a 15.5 percent growth.



Orders for mineral products surged 85.2 percent yearly in March and those for electronic products gained 31.7 percent. Bookings for information and communication products and chemicals increased by 23.3 percent and 11.7 percent, respectively.



Bookings for basic metals and articles thereof rose 9.1 percent and those for textile products grew by 10.8 percent. Orders for electrical machinery products gained by 3.5 percent.



On a month-on-month basis, export orders declined 21.6 percent in March.







Copyright(c) 2022 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de