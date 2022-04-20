Phoenix, Arizona--(Newsfile Corp. - April 20, 2022) - The Stock Day Podcast welcomed Pressure BioSciences, Inc. (OTCQB: PBIO) ("PBI" or "the Company"), a leader in the development and sale of innovative, broadly enabling, pressure-based instruments, consumables, and specialty testing services for the worldwide life sciences and other industries. President and CEO of the Company, Mr. Richard T. Schumacher, joined Stock Day host Mr. Everett Jolly.

Mr. Jolly began the interview by asking: "Could you please give my audience an update on the progress Pressure BioSciences is making towards the commercial release of your UST platform later this year?"

Mr. Schumacher replied: "We are working hard at that, we really are. UST is an amazing technology as you and your listeners know. It is a very innovative technology with enormous potential in a myriad of industries. I suppose the easiest way to describe the power of the UST platform is to simply say that we make oil go into - and stay in - water. Thus, any oil-based active ingredient, whether it is a nutraceutical like CBD, a vitamin like D3, a pharmaceutical like prednisone, or even a cosmetic or agrochem product, when processed with the UST platform, will become highly water-soluble, long-term stable, and significantly more bioavailable to the water-based systems of humans, other animals, and plants. This means that far more of the oil-based active ingredient will be absorbed, thus making it available to perform its intended function (such as pain relief, inflammation reduction, or wellness improvement). That is what our UST platform does and does very well - it reduces solutions of oil-based active ingredients into nanoemulsions, which in turn significantly increases the bioavailability and reduces the cost of manufacture of the product. The UST platform is a proprietary system, with seven issued patents and lots of additional intellectual property surrounding this technology. But we need to start increasing revenue and moving towards profitability, so part of our plan is to commercialize the UST platform in 2022."

Mr. Schumacher continued: "For us to successfully commercialize this new and unique technology, we need the data and other information that Ohio State University is generating with the BaroShear system, and we need introductions to food and beverage companies worldwide. This is right up Ohio State's alley: they are a globally recognized food and beverage academic institution with a rich history of accomplishments in the food and beverage industry. PBI and Ohio State announced a food Consortium a few months ago, the purpose of which is to combine the capabilities of academia and industry and use them to develop the UST process to make safer, more nutritious, clean-label (no chemical additives) liquid foods and beverages. The Consortium is planning a gala unveiling event in the May/June 2022 timetable, to promote the UST platform to many companies in the liquid food and beverage industry."

Mr. Schumacher then shared that the Company is currently looking to build four new BaroShear MAX UST systems, with two ear-marked to be installed in the Boston area and the other two in the San Francisco Bay area by the Fall of 2022. These systems will be used for third-party, arm's length fee-for-service (tolling) purposes, as the Company believes this is the fastest and best way to generate appreciable revenue from the UST platform.

Mr. Schumacher elaborated on the development of the tolling service: "During the five to six months we will need to build these four instruments, we're going to be talking to a lot of food and beverage companies, looking at getting contracts. To that end, we are already talking to small, well-funded companies to very large multi-billion-dollar international companies. We would like to have contracts in hand by the end of September so that we hit the ground running when the doors to the tolling centers open for business in early October 2022. At the same time, we plan to build 12-15 BaroShear systems to be placed into food and beverage companies' hands in early 2023 under a "lease and license" program. These systems will all be under contracts that carry a monthly lease plus a usage fee."

Mr. Jolly then asked: "Where are you with the Company's financial improvements?"

Mr. Schumacher explained: "We went through a very rough time a few years ago. We took on about $6.5 million dollars of expensive debt in order to not just survive, but to grow - and we did. But we knew we had to free the Company up from this debt, and with a lot of hard work and help from good investors, this expensive debt is now down to about $1.2 million. Total debt has not decreased that much, but almost all of our former expensive debt has been paid off with equity or better debt or converted into PBIO common stock at $2.50/share."

Mr. Schumacher continued: "With respect to our remaining debt, most of the lenders have agreed to convert into PBIO common stock at $2.50 per share."

Mr. Jolly commented on the Company's planned uplist for 2022 and asked about progress in this regard. Mr. Schumacher shared: "We definitely want to uplist the company to either the Nasdaq or the New York Stock Exchange in 2022. This process generally takes a number of months. Knowing what we have to do, and already planning on how to do it, we are confident we can get it done this year."

Mr. Schumacher continued: "We think that the best time for PBIO to uplist would be in the Fall, concomitant with or just after the initial commercialization of the UST platform. The excitement of seeing the UST platform in the field, fulfilling contracts for the nanoemulsification of various oil-based active ingredients, added to the revenue that we believe these services will be engendering, should give us a lot of much-needed support during the uplist process."

Mr. Jolly then asked: "Could you give us an update on the Company's metrics?"

Mr. Schumacher replied: "We have about 8 million common shares outstanding. We do have other shares in the form of Preferred Stock, as disclosed in our filings. All warrant shares are at a conversion price of $3.50/share, or more. There are no registered shares underlying the warrants, so there is no warrant overhang."

To close the interview, Mr. Schumacher elaborated on the Company's potential as they continue to move towards the commercialization of their UST platform, while also growing their other product lines. He thanked shareholders for their understanding, patience, and support and encouraged listeners to keep up-to-date on PBI's current and upcoming projects.

About Pressure BioSciences, Inc.

Pressure BioSciences, Inc. (OTCQB: PBIO) is a leader in the development and sale of innovative, broadly enabling, pressure-based instruments, consumables, and specialty testing services for the worldwide life sciences and other industries. Our products are based on the unique properties of both constant (i.e., static) and alternating (i.e., pressure cycling technology, or PCT) hydrostatic pressure. PCT is a patented enabling technology platform that uses alternating cycles of hydrostatic pressure between ambient and ultra-high levels to control bio-molecular interactions safely and reproducibly (e.g., cell lysis, biomolecule extraction). Our primary focus is in the development of PCT-based products for biomarker and target discovery, drug design and development, biotherapeutics characterization and quality control, soil & plant biology, forensics, and counter-bioterror applications. Additionally, major new market opportunities have emerged in the use of our pressure-based technologies in the following areas: (1) the use of our recently acquired, patented technology from BaroFold, Inc. (the "BaroFold" technology) to allow entry into the bio-pharma contract services sector, and (2) the use of our recently-patented, scalable, high-efficiency, pressure-based Ultra Shear Technology ("UST") platform to (i) create stable nanoemulsions of otherwise immiscible fluids (e.g., oils and water) and to (ii) prepare higher quality, homogenized, extended shelf-life or room temperature stable low-acid liquid foods that cannot be effectively preserved using existing non-thermal technologies.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements. These statements relate to future events or our future financial performance and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause our or our industry's actual results, levels of activity, performance, or achievements to be materially different from any future results, levels of activity, performance or achievements expressed, implied, or inferred by these forward-looking statements. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by terminology such as "may," "will," "should," "could," "would," "expects," "plans," "intends," "anticipates," "believes," estimates," "predicts," "projects," "potential" or "continue" or the negative of such terms and other comparable terminology. These statements are only predictions based on our current expectations and projections about future events. You should not place undue reliance on these statements. In evaluating these statements, you should specifically consider various factors. Actual events or results may differ materially. These and other factors may cause our actual results to differ materially from any forward-looking statement. These risks, uncertainties, and other factors include, but are not limited to, the risks and uncertainties discussed under the heading "Risk Factors" in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2021, and other reports filed by the Company from time to time with the SEC. The Company undertakes no obligation to update any of the information included in this release, except as otherwise required by law.

