BondLink Launches ESG and Green Bond Solution for Municipal Governments

BOSTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / April 20, 2022 / BondLink , the cloud-based investor relations and debt management platform for the municipal bond market, today announced it has launched an environmental, social, and governance (ESG) solution. This new resource significantly improves how municipal issuers can both highlight how they're addressing current ESG credit risks and showcase their specific green bond programs to investors within the $4 trillion municipal bond market.

"Every day, we see more and more capital flowing into sustainable investing. Our new ESG solution enables state and local governments to more easily market their green and sustainable bond programs to investors who are increasingly seeking them," said Colin MacNaught, CEO and co-founder of BondLink. "BondLink's ESG solution provides an easy way for issuers to satisfy investors' growing need for more impact reporting and data on a regular basis. The best way to tap this new pool of capital is to be as transparent as possible, and we're giving issuers the tools to do just that."

BondLink's ESG solution includes:

A centralized website for issuers to share overviews, documents, project updates, and more to market their green and sustainable bond programs;

A simple tagging system that clearly labels information addressing ESG credit factors, making it easier for municipal investors to find; and

New opportunities for investors to quickly identify issuers who are sufficiently reporting ESG credit risks and exhibiting good governance to address them.

The market for green and sustainable bonds is skyrocketing. The global issuance of sustainable bonds is expected to surpass $1.5 trillion this year, up from $200 billion just four years ago. Green bond designations continue to represent the majority of ESG municipal issuance too, accounting for $19 billion of par volume or 43.6% of ESG issuance for 2021, according to the IHS Markit Municipal team 2021 Muni ESG Recap report .

About BondLink

BondLink, a cloud-based investor relations and debt management platform for the municipal bond market, helps issuers engage more bond investors through transparency and actionable insights. Founded by CEO Colin MacNaught, who spent seven years issuing nearly $25 billion in bonds on behalf of the Commonwealth of Massachusetts, and CTO Carl Query, BondLink went live in 2016. BondLink clients issued more than $50 billion in bonds in 2021. BondLink provides its issuer clients with tools to manage their capital financing programs more efficiently while providing investors with the interim financial reports and data they need to close information gaps and make informed decisions through a single platform. The company is backed by top investors within the municipal bond market, including Intercontinental Exchange and Franklin Templeton. Headquartered in Boston, BondLink recently was named to the 2022 GovTech 100, marking its fourth consecutive appearance on the annual list. For more information, visit www.bondlink.com , and connect on LinkedIn and Twitter .

