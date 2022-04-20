Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Last day of trading in paid subscription shares (BTA) of Hedera Group AB (179/22)

Trading in Hedera Group AB paid subscription shares is to cease. The last trading day is April 25, 2022. Short name: HEGR BTA --------------------------- ISIN code: SE0017615925 --------------------------- Orderbook ID: 252487 --------------------------- This information is distributed at the request of the Certified Adviser, Mangold Fondkommission AB. For further information, please call Mangold Fondkommission AB on +468-5030 15 50.