DJ Fix Price Group Ltd.: announcement publication of the amended BVI Articles and Cyprus Articles which will be effective as of the Redomiciliation

Fix Price Group Ltd. (FIXP) Fix Price Group Ltd.: announcement publication of the amended BVI Articles and Cyprus Articles which will be effective as of the Redomiciliation 20-Apr-2022 / 16:29 MSK Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information according to REGULATION (EU) No 596/2014 (MAR), transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Fix Price Group Ltd announces publication of its amended BVI Articles and Cyprus Articles which will be effective as of the Redomiciliation

20 April 2022 - Fix Price (LSE and MOEX: FIXP, the "Company" or the "Group"), one of the leading variety value retailers globally and the largest in Russia, announces that as part of the Company's redomicilation from the British Virgin Islands to Cyprus (the "Redomiciliation"), on 30 March 2022, the Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders of the Company approved (i) amendments to the Company's existing BVI Memorandum and Articles of Association regarding the par value of the Company's shares ("Amended BVI Articles") and (ii) the Company's new Memorandum and Articles of Association under Cypriot law, which will come into effect upon the Redomiciliation ("Cyprus Articles").

In accordance with the Listing Rule 14.3.6, electronic copies of the Amended BVI Articles and the Cypriot Articles have been submitted to the National Storage Mechanism and will shortly be available at https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/ nationalstoragemechanism.

Also, the Amended BVI Articles and the Cyprus Articles are available on the Company's website at https:// ir.fix-price.com/investors/regulatory_disclosure/corporate_documents/.

About the Company

Fix Price (LSE and MOEX: FIXP), one of the leading variety value retailers globally and the largest in Russia, has helped its customers save money every day since 2007. Fix Price offers its customers a unique and constantly refreshed product assortment of non-food goods, personal care and household products and food items at low fixed price points.

As of 31 December 2021, Fix Price operates 4,904 Fix Price stores in Russia and neighbouring countries, all of them stocking approximately 2,000 SKUs across around 20 product categories. As well as its own private brands, Fix Price sells products from leading global names and smaller local suppliers. The Company operates 8 DCs covering 79 regions of Russia and 6 countries.

In 2021, the Company recorded revenue of RUB 230.5 billion, EBITDA of RUB 44.2 billion and net profit of RUB 21.4 billion, in accordance with IFRS.

Contacts

Fix Price Investor Relations Fix Price Media Relations Elena Mironova Ekaterina Lukina ir@fix-price.com elukina@fix-price.ru +7 495 902 50 00 (ext. 1918) +7 967 009 32 70 EM Dmitry Zhadan Peter Morley Ekaterina Shatalova zhadan@em-comms.com morley@em-comms.com shatalova@em-comms.com +7 916 770 8909 +43 676 684 5252 +7 915 321 8579

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

ISIN: US33835G2057 Category Code: MSCH TIDM: FIXP LEI Code: 549300EXJV1RPGZNH608 Sequence No.: 156577 EQS News ID: 1331279 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1331279&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

April 20, 2022 09:29 ET (13:29 GMT)