Waev Sports Donates a Portion of Profits to Charities Decided by Instagram Followers

MELBOURNE, AUSTRALIA / ACCESSWIRE / April 20, 2022 / The fashion industry has recorded more than $500B of loss in value every year due to clothing underutilization and lack of recycling. More than that, nearly three-fifths of all clothing produced ends up in incinerators or landfills within years of being made. That is why 8 to 10 percent of global greenhouse gas emissions come from the fashion industry. This is more than the aviation and maritime shipping industries combined.

However, one company in Australia has been fighting the good fight to end this industry trend. Waev Sports has become known as one of the best swim and sportswear labels because of their eco-conscious, sustainable apparel, from bikinis and sports bras to leggings and tennis dresses. What sets them apart, however, is their mission to give back to communities while saving the earth at the same time.

Charity Through Social Media Interaction

Because of their top-of-the-line, sustainable swim and sportswear collection, Waev Sports has garnered more than 20k followers on Instagram alone. When it comes to earnings, they currently average $10k in a week, with some days even reaching $3k. This success and influence fueled the company's goal to give back to the community and make a positive impact in the world. That is why they encourage their Instagram followers to vote via polls on their stories about which charity they are going to support for the month.

"This month (until the 1st of May), 5% of our proceeds are going toward Project Rescue Children, an organisation that is fighting against child trafficking," the team stated.

How It Started

In 2020, Waev Sports was founded in Melbourne, Australia by 19-year-olds Helena Spiridis and Tom Evans. The pair had to come home to Australia during the start of the pandemic and lockdowns while engaging in tennis tournaments in Greece.

"They didn't allow us to compete or coach. We established Waev as an alternative source of income," said Helena. "I always wanted to start my own brand so it was a no-brainer."

Limiting Their Carbon Footprint

Within six months, Waev Sports achieved their mission to produce swimwear and yoga outfits from recycled plastic bottles (Repreve fabric). This specific collection continues to grow, with a wide variety of items made out of this climate-neutral fabric. They continue to invest in this cause.

"We are working to phase out old styles from our collection that are not sustainable," the team said. "Our goal is to limit our carbon footprint on the earth and make a significant impact in the fashion industry within the next two years."

Growing Collection of Sustainable Clothing

Waev Sports continues to grow their set of collections, including bikinis, hoodies, track pants, and more. They absolutely nail the concept. Their key strategy is to keep their products sustainable, and to provide unrivalled customer service and after-sales support. The brand is so confident in their products that they will refund or exchange if customers do not love them

About Waev Sports

Waev Sports is a swim and sports label founded by Helena Spiridis and Tom Evans in 2020 when they were just 19 years old. They offer eco-conscious, sustainable activewear and swimsuits. Part of their proceeds goes to different charities voted on by their Instagram followers every month.

