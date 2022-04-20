Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S: DSV A/S - reduction in share capital by the cancellation of treasury shares

The share capital of the following share will be reduced at Nasdaq as per 25 April 2022 due to the cancellation of treasury shares. ISIN: DK0060079531 ----------------------------------------------------------- Name: DSV ----------------------------------------------------------- Volume before change: 240,000,000 shares (DKK 240,000,000) ----------------------------------------------------------- Change: 6,000,000 shares (DKK 6,000,000) ----------------------------------------------------------- Volume after change: 234,000,000 shares (DKK 234,000,000) ----------------------------------------------------------- Face value: DKK 1 ----------------------------------------------------------- Short name: DSV ----------------------------------------------------------- Orderbook ID: 3415 ----------------------------------------------------------- For further information, please contact: Surveillance, tel. +45 33 93 33 66