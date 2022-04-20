Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 20.04.2022 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 666 internationalen Medien
Breaking News!: Cybeats hat europäischen "Megakonzern" an der Angel!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2QA53 ISIN: SE0014730719 Ticker-Symbol: 384A 
Berlin
20.04.22
16:39 Uhr
0,214 Euro
-0,004
-1,61 %
Branche
Bau/Infrastruktur
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
CHROMOGENICS AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
CHROMOGENICS AB 5-Tage-Chart
GlobeNewswire
20.04.2022 | 16:53
69 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Correction of exchange notice (180/22): New equity right for trading, ChromoGenics TO4 (181/22)

Correction refers to Security name and Short name, marked in bold below.

At the request of ChromoGenics AB, ChromoGenics AB equity rights will be traded
on First North Growth Market as from 2022-04-22. 



Security name: ChromoGenics TO4
--------------------------------
Short name:   CHRO TO4    
--------------------------------
ISIN code:   SE0017486822  
--------------------------------
Orderbook ID:  255315     
--------------------------------

Terms:  Issue price, SEK 2.50 - 4.50 per share (see below)           
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
-    Four (4) option rights gives the right to subscribe for        
     One (1) new share in ChromoGenics AB                  
     Subscription price will be determined to seventy (70) percent of the  
     volume-weighted average price of the ChromoGenics stock during the  
     measurement period February 21, 2023 - March 7, 2023, minimum SEK 2.50
     and maximum SEK 4.50.                         
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Subscri March 13, 2023 - March 27, 2023                    
ption                                      
 period                                     
:                                        
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Last   March 22, 2023                             
 tradin                                     
g day:                                     
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------



This information is distributed at the request of the Certified Adviser, Erik
Penser Bank. For further information, please call Erik Penser Bank on +46 (0)8
463 80 00.
CHROMOGENICS-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2022 GlobeNewswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.