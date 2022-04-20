Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Correction of exchange notice (180/22): New equity right for trading, ChromoGenics TO4 (181/22)

Correction refers to Security name and Short name, marked in bold below. At the request of ChromoGenics AB, ChromoGenics AB equity rights will be traded on First North Growth Market as from 2022-04-22. Security name: ChromoGenics TO4 -------------------------------- Short name: CHRO TO4 -------------------------------- ISIN code: SE0017486822 -------------------------------- Orderbook ID: 255315 -------------------------------- Terms: Issue price, SEK 2.50 - 4.50 per share (see below) -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- - Four (4) option rights gives the right to subscribe for One (1) new share in ChromoGenics AB Subscription price will be determined to seventy (70) percent of the volume-weighted average price of the ChromoGenics stock during the measurement period February 21, 2023 - March 7, 2023, minimum SEK 2.50 and maximum SEK 4.50. -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Subscri March 13, 2023 - March 27, 2023 ption period : -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Last March 22, 2023 tradin g day: -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- This information is distributed at the request of the Certified Adviser, Erik Penser Bank. For further information, please call Erik Penser Bank on +46 (0)8 463 80 00.