Newly rebranded GCL Technology is laying plans to invest more than $1 billion into its output capability, as its latest set of quarterly figures again spelled out just how profitable the business is at the moment.Polysilicon maker GCL Technology Holdings has announced plans to invest CNY 7.2 billion ($1.13 billion) in new silicon materials as part of a planned joint venture with TCL Technology Group Corp. GCL Tech, which recently rebranded from its former name of GCL-Poly, said it will hold 60% of a CNY 9 billion venture to source 100,000 tons of granular silicon and to carry out downstream R&D. ...

