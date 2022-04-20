INVIBES ADVERTISING: Organic growth of +67% in 1st quarter 2022

Organic growth of +67% in 1st quarter 2022
London, 20th April 2022 - Invibes Advertising, an advanced technology company specialising in digital advertising, recorded revenues of €5.8m in the first quarter of 2022, with organic growth of 67% YoY.
Unaudited consolidated
data, in K€. Q1 2022 Q1 2021 ?
Turnover 5 766 3 445 +67 %
This performance is even more noteworthy as it comes after a turnover that had already doubled in the same period the previous year
Financial & Corporate Contacts:
Audrey Mela, VP Investor Relations
audrey.mela@invibes.com
