INVIBES ADVERTISING: Organic growth of +67% in 1st quarter 2022

Organic growth of +67% in 1st quarter 2022



London, 20th April 2022 - Invibes Advertising, an advanced technology company specialising in digital advertising, recorded revenues of €5.8m in the first quarter of 2022, with organic growth of 67% YoY.

Unaudited consolidated

Q1 2022 Q1 2021

Turnover 5 766 3 445 +67 %

This performance is even more noteworthy as it comes after a turnover that had already doubled in the same period the previous year

