Mittwoch, 20.04.2022
Breaking News!: Cybeats hat europäischen "Megakonzern" an der Angel!
WKN: A2JB6Z ISIN: BE0974299316 Ticker-Symbol: 8WR 
Stuttgart
20.04.22
15:44 Uhr
17,250 Euro
+0,100
+0,58 %
INVIBES ADVERTISING: Organic growth of +67% in 1st quarter 2022

Organic growth of +67% in 1st quarter 2022

London, 20th April 2022 - Invibes Advertising, an advanced technology company specialising in digital advertising, recorded revenues of €5.8m in the first quarter of 2022, with organic growth of 67% YoY.

Unaudited consolidated
data, in K€. Q1 2022 Q1 2021 ?
Turnover 5 766 3 445 +67 %

This performance is even more noteworthy as it comes after a turnover that had already doubled in the same period the previous year

Follow live the latest news from Invibes Advertising:
LinkedIn @Invibes Advertising Twitter @Invibes_adv

Financial & Corporate Contacts:

Audrey Mela, VP Investor Relations
audrey.mela@invibes.com

Attachment

  • 2022 04 20 - PR - Invibes Advertising - EN (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/12099814-1685-4dc7-9dd5-24bec0bf6d99)

