Mittwoch, 20.04.2022
"Strong Buy"! Jetzt alle Zeichen auf Rallye
20.04.2022 | 18:40
TwentyFour Income Fund - Investor Update Presentation

PR Newswire

London, April 20

20/04/2022

TWENTYFOUR INCOME FUND LIMITED

(a closed-ended investment company incorporated in Guernsey with registration number 56128, LEI: 549300CCEV00IH2SU369)

Investor Update Presentation

The Portfolio Management team will be hosting a virtual update on Thursday 21st April at 10am to discuss the outlook and opportunities for the TwentyFour Income Fund, highlighting how their views feed into positioning.

Please click here to view the presentation

For more information on how to register, please contact events@twentyfouram.com

