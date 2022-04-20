NASDAQ Iceland hf.: Kvika banki hf. - Decrease in share capital

With reference to an announcement published by Kvika banki hf. (symbol: KVIKA) on April 20, 2022, the total nominal value of the company's listed share capital on Nasdaq Iceland hf. will be decreased on April 22, 2022. ISIN IS0000020469 Company name Kvika banki hf. Total share capital before the reduction 4.934.561.607 shares Reduction in share capital 117.256.300 shares Total share capital following the reduction 4.817.305.307 shares Nominal value of each share 1 kr. Symbol KVIKA Orderbook ID 152974