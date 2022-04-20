GameSquare Esports Inc.: Javier "Chicharito" Hernández, LA Galaxy Striker and Global Football Sensation, Joins Complexity Stars

Record-Setting Mexican Soccer Star Brings 14.3 Million Aggregate Social Media Followers to Complexity Gaming's Global Fanbase

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / April 20, 2022 / GameSquare Esports (CSE:GSQ)(OTCQB:GMSQF)(FRA:29Q1) ("Gamesquare", or the "Company") and Complexity Gaming ("Complexity"), one of North America's longest-standing esports organizations, today announced that Javier "Chicharito" Hernández, LA Galaxy striker and Mexico's all-time leading goal scorer, signed with Complexity Stars as the division's first professional soccer player. With more than 14.3 million social media global followers, Chicharito joins eight professional athletes that are growing their audiences at the intersection of sports, gaming, and entertainment through the Complexity Stars program.

"Chicharito is a footballing legend and a great gamer," said Justin Kenna, CEO of GameSquare. "His accomplishments on the pitch and on Twitch, make him a great addition to Complexity Stars' growing roster of talented athletes, entertainers, and gamers. GameSquare, through Complexity, GCN, Cut+Sew, and Code Red, is bridging the gap between brands and fans. Gaming, a highly engaging form of entertainment that is enjoyed by hundreds of millions of fans and major companies in the US, Europe and around the world are taking notice."

"Gaming has always been a passion of mine," said Chicharito. "Signing with Complexity Stars allows me to create content and host online and live events that engage with my fans off the pitch. Complexity has a rich history in gaming and esports, and after seeing their commitment to developing talent and fostering opportunities for athletes to rapidly grow with the space, I knew it would be a perfect fit."

As Complexity Stars' latest signing, Chicharito joins the likes of two-time NBA champion J.R. Smith, NFL running back Leonard Fournette, and five-time UFC title winner Max Holloway, among others who seek to leverage Complexity's expertise to expand their reach in digital spaces. Chicharito's signing also represents Complexity's commitment to its growing Spanish-speaking audience, which comprises nearly 30 percent of its total fanbase.

The football star will collaborate with Complexity's diverse roster of talent on unique experiences that combine the best of the real-world and virtual pitch. Details of future events, branded content, and collaborations with other professional athletes and creators will be made available on Chicharito's social channels, the Complexity website, and the GameSquare website.

Be sure to check out the official announcement video at YouTube.com/c/ComplexityGaming or directly at YouTu.be/RIF6kcOBLVA. To learn more about Complexity Stars, please visit https://bit.ly/3KoscI1.

About GameSquare Esports Inc.

GameSquare Esports Inc. is an international gaming and esports company headquartered in Toronto, Canada. The Company is seeking to acquire additional assets and entities serving the gaming and esports markets and, more broadly, in sports and entertainment. GameSquare owns a portfolio of companies including Code Red Esports Ltd., an esports talent agency serving the UK, Reciprocity Corp. ("Reciprocity"), which provides the Company access to Asia, Latin America and North America, NextGen Tech, LLC (dba as Complexity Gaming), a leading esports organization operating in the United States, and, most recently, Swingman LLC (dba Cut+Sew and Zoned), a gaming and lifestyle marketing agency based in Los Angeles, USA. Reciprocity's gaming and esports assets include: a CrossFire franchise in China that it owns with its partner LGD Gaming, a 40% interest in a League of Legends team that competes in Latin America, and its wholly owned subsidiary corporation, GCN, a digital media company focusing on the gaming and esports audience based in Los Angeles, USA.

