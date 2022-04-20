Anzeige
WKN: A1JUDY ISIN: US5949603048 Ticker-Symbol: MVIN 
Tradegate
20.04.22
21:56 Uhr
2,950 Euro
-0,142
-4,58 %
Branche
Elektrotechnologie
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
MICROVISION INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
MICROVISION INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
2,9473,00623:00
2,9213,00422:00
MicroVision, Inc.: MicroVision to Announce First Quarter 2022 Results on April 27, 2022

REDMOND, WA / ACCESSWIRE / April 20, 2022 / MicroVision, Inc. (NASDAQ:MVIS), a leader in MEMS-based solid-state automotive lidar and ADAS solutions, today announced that it will report its first quarter 2022 results on Wednesday, April 27, 2022 after the close of the market.

The Company will subsequently hold a conference call and webcast, consisting of prepared remarks by management, a slide presentation, and a question-and-answer session at 2:00 PM PT/5:00 PM ET on Wednesday, April 27, 2022 to discuss the financial results and provide a business update. Analysts and investors may pose questions for management during the live webcast on April 27, 2022, and may submit questions in advance of the webcast at https://www.MVISQ12022Questions.

The live webcast and slide presentation can be accessed on the Company's Investor Relations website under the Events tab at https://ir.microvision.com/events. The webcast will be archived on the website for future viewing.

About MicroVision

MicroVision is a pioneering company in MEMS based laser beam scanning technology that integrates MEMS, lasers, optics, hardware, algorithms and machine learning software into its proprietary technology to address existing and emerging markets. The Company's integrated approach uses its proprietary technology today to develop automotive lidar sensors and provide solutions for advanced driver-assisted systems (ADAS), leveraging its experience building augmented reality micro-display engines, interactive display modules and consumer lidar modules.

For more information, visit the Company's website at www.microvision.com, on Facebook at www.facebook.com/microvisionincor follow MicroVision on Twitter at @MicroVision.

MicroVision is a trademark of MicroVision, Inc. in the United States and other countries. All other trademarks are the properties of their respective owners.

Investor Relations Contact
Jeff Christensen and Matt Kreps
Darrow Associates Investor Relations
MVIS@darrowir.com

SOURCE: MicroVision, Inc.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/698229/MicroVision-to-Announce-First-Quarter-2022-Results-on-April-27-2022

© 2022 ACCESSWIRE
