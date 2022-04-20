

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - The FDA has issued a warning about the risks involved in 'false results, inappropriate use and inappropriate interpretation of results' from non-invasive prenatal screening tests, also called non-invasive prenatal tests and cell-free DNA tests.



At present, these tests are used to screen for possible genetic abnormalities in foetuses', which could let know the possibility of a health condition like Down syndrome, in which a person has an extra chromosome, which changes how a baby's brain and body develop, as per the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.



In its latest warning, the FDA states that the prenatal tests are screening tests and not diagnostic tests, which confirms a health condition.



Commenting on the latest development, Jeff Shuren, MD, JD, director of the FDA's Center for Devices and Radiological Health, said, 'While genetic non-invasive prenatal screening tests are widely used today, these tests have not been reviewed by the FDA and may be making claims about their performance and use that are not based on sound science. Without proper understanding of how these tests should be used, people may make inappropriate health care decisions regarding their pregnancy.'



Shuren added, 'We strongly urge patients to discuss the benefits and risks of these tests with a genetic counsellor or other health care provider prior to making decisions based on the results of these tests.'







Copyright(c) 2022 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de