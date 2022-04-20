

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - SEI Investments (SEIC) released earnings for its first quarter that increased from last year but missed the Street estimates.



The company's earnings came in at $190.31 million, or $1.36 per share. This compares with $129.47 million, or $0.89 per share, in last year's first quarter.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.37 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 27.6% to $581.44 million from $455.69 million last year.



SEI Investments earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings (Q1): $190.31 Mln. vs. $129.47 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $1.36 vs. $0.89 last year. -Analyst Estimate: $1.37 -Revenue (Q1): $581.44 Mln vs. $455.69 Mln last year.



