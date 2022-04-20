

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Kinder Morgan, Inc. (KMI) announced earnings for first quarter that decreased from last year but beat the Street estimates.



The company's bottom line came in at $0.67 billion, or $0.29 per share. This compares with $1.41 billion, or $0.62 per share, in last year's first quarter.



Excluding items, Kinder Morgan, Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $0.73 billion or $0.32 per share for the period.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.28 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter fell 17.7% to $4.29 billion from $5.21 billion last year.



Kinder Morgan, Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings (Q1): $0.67 Bln. vs. $1.41 Bln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $0.29 vs. $0.62 last year. -Analyst Estimates: $0.28 -Revenue (Q1): $4.29 Bln vs. $5.21 Bln last year.



