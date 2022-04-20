

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Tenet Healthcare Corp. (THC) revealed a profit for its first quarter that increased from last year and beat the Street estimates.



The company's bottom line totaled $140 million, or $1.28 per share. This compares with $97 million, or $0.90 per share, in last year's first quarter.



Excluding items, Tenet Healthcare Corp. reported adjusted earnings of $213 million or $1.93 per share for the period.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.04 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter fell 0.6% to $4.75 billion from $4.78 billion last year.



Tenet Healthcare Corp. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings (Q1): $140 Mln. vs. $97 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $1.28 vs. $0.90 last year. -Analyst Estimate: $1.04 -Revenue (Q1): $4.75 Bln vs. $4.78 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: Adj; $1.18 - $1.45 Next quarter revenue guidance: $4,800 - $5,000 Mln Full year EPS guidance: Adj; $5.86 - $7.03 Full year revenue guidance: $19,500 -$19,900 Mln



