- (PLX AI) - Kinder Morgan Q1 revenue USD 4,293 million vs. estimate USD 3,622 million.
- • Q1 net income USD 667 million
- • Q1 EPS USD 0.29
- • Q1 adjusted net income USD 732 million vs. estimate USD 674 million
- • Q1 adjusted EPS USD 0.32 vs. estimate USD 0.28
- • KMI now expects net income, EBITDA and DCF to be favorable to budget due to stronger than expected commodity prices and favorable operating results from our Natural Gas and CO2 business segments, partially offset by higher costs
