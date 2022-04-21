- (PLX AI) - AkzoNobel Q1 EBIT EUR 232 million vs. estimate EUR 214 million.
- • Q1 net income EUR 154 million vs. estimate EUR 144 million
|AkzoNobel Q1 Profit Down
|AMSTERDAM (dpa-AFX) - AkzoNobel N.V., (AKZOY.PK), a Dutch paints and performance coating maker, reported that its first quarter net income attributable to shareholders declined to 154 million...
|Higher pricing lifts Akzo Nobel's Q1 earnings
|AkzoNobel Q1 Adjusted EBIT EUR 230 Million vs. Estimate EUR 216 Million
|AkzoNobel Q1 Revenue, Adj. EBIT Better Than Expected; Targets EUR 2 Billion Adj. EBITDA for 2023
(PLX AI) - AkzoNobel Q1 EBIT EUR 232 million vs. estimate EUR 214 million.• Q1 adjusted EBIT EUR 230 million vs. estimate EUR 216 million• Q1 net income EUR 154 million vs. estimate EUR 144 million•...
|BERNSTEIN RESEARCH stuft AKZO NOBEL NV auf 'Outperform'
|NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Das US-Analysehaus Bernstein Research hat das Kursziel für Akzo Nobel von 123 auf 111 Euro gesenkt, die Einstufung nach den jüngsten Kursverlusten aber auf "Outperform"...
