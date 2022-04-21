- (PLX AI) - Granges Q1 sales SEK 6,080 million vs. estimate SEK 5,100 million.
- • Q1 net income SEK 261 million
- • Q1 EPS SEK 2.45
Zeit
07:40
Granges Q1 Adjusted EBIT SEK 357 Million vs. Estimate SEK 278 Million
Di
Gränges Powder Metallurgy stellt erstes Pulver für die additive Fertigung vor
27.01.
Granges Q4 Adjusted EBIT SEK 139 Million vs. Estimate SEK -8.5 Million
(PLX AI) - Granges Q4 net income SEK -23 million.• Q4 EPS SEK -0.21
21.10.21
Granges Q3 Adjusted EBIT SEK 219 Million vs. Estimate SEK 258 Million
(PLX AI) - Granges Q3 sales SEK 4,621 million vs. estimate SEK 4,141 million.• Q3 net income SEK 153 million• Q3 EPS SEK 1.44
28.09.21
Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Listing of bond loan issued by Gränges AB (publ) on STO Sustainable Bonds (363/21)
|Nasdaq Stockholm decides to officially list 1 bond loan issued by Gränges AB
The instrument will be listed on STO Sustainable...
The instrument will be listed on STO Sustainable...
