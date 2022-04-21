Milkman Technologies Joins the Resilient Supply Chain Startup Program for SAP.iO

The startup program launched by SAP. iO Foundries Munich and Tel Aviv focuses on building a resilient supply chain and is mainly oriented on predictability, reliability, and agility, leveraging relationships with highly innovative start-ups that integrate their technology with SAP solutions

VERONA, Italy, April 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Milkman Technologies has been selected by a jury of experts from SAP and Accenture, alongside SAP partners and customers, for SAP.iO's startup program for resilient supply chains among 131 applicants worldwide.

In this cohort, the largest to date, Milkman Technologies is the only start-up organization in last mile category thanks to its SaaS technology for fleet management and shopper interaction. During its time in the SAP.iO program, the company aims to extend the SAP Digital Supply Chain portfolio by offering enhanced order visibility and earlier shopper involvement, helping to provide an improved customer experience with an automated governance of the last mile.

Antonio Perini, Milkman Technologies CEO, comments: "I am very excited for this opportunity to integrate the Milkman Home Delivery Platform with the SAP Digital Supply Chain portfolio. Thanks to SAP experts, partners, and customers for selecting our innovation in the last mile category for organizations with direct-to-consumer operations".

About SAP.iO

SAP.iO delivers new partnerships and products for SAP by accelerating and scaling startup innovation as well as incubating employee ventures. SAP.iO brings together innovators from every region, industry, and line of business to transform how businesses run. Since 2017, SAP.iO has helped 400+ external startups and internal ventures accelerate their growth while enabling thousands of SAP customers to access innovation. For more information, visit http://sap.io/.

About Milkman Technologies

Milkman Technologies offers a home-delivery consumer-centric solution that empowers organizations to increase profitability thanks to convenient and cost-effective delivery options.

Based on AI-powered algorithms, Milkman Home Delivery Platform offers shoppers sustainable delivery options, and full visibility of the order journey for a real promise to delivery.

Public MediaMarkt, Poste Italiane, and many more have already adopted the Milkman Platform to provide a superior customer journey.

