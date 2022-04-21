

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Antofagasta PLC (ANFGY.PK) on Thursday said its copper production in the first quarter was 138,800 tonnes, 24.2% lower than the same quarter a year ago.



The decline was attributed to lower throughput at Los Pelambres because of the drought and lower grades at Centinela Concentrates.



Gold production decreased 35% year-on-year to 38,400 ounces in the quarter, and Molybdenum production was 2,000 tonnes, a decrease of 1,000 tonnes from the year-earlier period.



The company said its guidance for the full year remains unchanged with expected copper production of 660,000-690,000 tonnes.







