Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 21.04.2022 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 666 internationalen Medien
Endspurt zur TAAT Global-Übernahme von HLND - Kennzahl 5.000!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A0HMXA ISIN: FR0010095596 Ticker-Symbol: C4X 
Frankfurt
20.04.22
09:25 Uhr
0,370 Euro
0,000
0,00 %
Branche
Biotechnologie
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
ONXEO SA Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
ONXEO SA 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
0,3850,39710:50
0,3840,39810:12
GlobeNewswire
21.04.2022 | 10:29
72 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

First North Denmark: Onxeo SA - increase

New shares in Onxeo SA will be admitted to trading on Nasdaq First North Growth
Market Denmark as per 22 April 2022. The new shares are issued due to a private
placement. 





Name:              FR0010095596   
---------------------------------------------------
ISIN:              Onxeo SA     
---------------------------------------------------
Short name:           ONXEO       
---------------------------------------------------
Number of shares before change: 91,994,935 shares 
---------------------------------------------------
Change              19,512,195 shares 
---------------------------------------------------
Number of shares after change:  111,507,130 shares
---------------------------------------------------
Subscription price:       EUR 0.410     
---------------------------------------------------
Face value:           EUR 0,25     
---------------------------------------------------
Orderbook ID:          101775      
---------------------------------------------------





For further information, please call Certified Adviser Kapital Partner, Jesper
Ilsøe, tel. +45 26 80 27 28
ONXEO-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2022 GlobeNewswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.