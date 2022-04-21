First North Denmark: Onxeo SA - increase

New shares in Onxeo SA will be admitted to trading on Nasdaq First North Growth Market Denmark as per 22 April 2022. The new shares are issued due to a private placement. Name: FR0010095596 --------------------------------------------------- ISIN: Onxeo SA --------------------------------------------------- Short name: ONXEO --------------------------------------------------- Number of shares before change: 91,994,935 shares --------------------------------------------------- Change 19,512,195 shares --------------------------------------------------- Number of shares after change: 111,507,130 shares --------------------------------------------------- Subscription price: EUR 0.410 --------------------------------------------------- Face value: EUR 0,25 --------------------------------------------------- Orderbook ID: 101775 --------------------------------------------------- For further information, please call Certified Adviser Kapital Partner, Jesper Ilsøe, tel. +45 26 80 27 28