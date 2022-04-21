A new report from IEEFA says green ammonia could help India significantly reduce its trillion-rupee fertilizer subsidy bill and cut dependence on liquefied natural gas (LNG) imports for fertilizer production.From pv magazine India A shift to green ammonia would significantly reduce the Indian government's massive fertilizer subsidy burden and boost energy self-reliance by cutting dependence on imports of expensive liquified natural gas (LNG) for fertilizer manufacturing, according to a new report by the Institute for Energy Economics and Financial Analysis (IEEFA). Fertilizer subsidy in India ...

