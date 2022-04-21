- (PLX AI) - Dow Q1 revenue USD 15,264 million vs. estimate USD 14,540 million.
- • Q1 EBITDA USD 3,171 million vs. estimate USD 2,884 million
- • Q1 EPS USD 2.11 vs. estimate USD 1.95
- • Q1 free cash flow USD 1,300 million
- • Q1 net income USD 1,600 million
- • Q1 EBIT margin 15.9%
- • Q1 EBIT USD 2,419 million vs. estimate USD 2,100 million
- • CEO says despite higher energy costs, we captured healthy end-market demand and achieved solid volume growth, price gains and margin expansion
- • Sees strong demand across end-markets
