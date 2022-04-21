

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Huntington Bancshares Inc. (HBAN) reported earnings for first quarter that decreased from last year and missed the Street estimates.



The company's earnings came in at $432 million, or $0.29 per share. This compares with $501 million, or $0.48 per share, in last year's first quarter.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.30 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 20.4% to $1.65 billion from $1.37 billion last year.



Huntington Bancshares Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



