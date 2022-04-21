

BEIJING (dpa-AFX) - While reporting financial results for the first quarter on Thursday, Daqo New Energy Corp. (DQ), a manufacturer of high-purity polysilicon for the global solar PV industry, maintained its polysilicon production guidance for the full-year 2022, and provided polysilicon production guidance for the first quarter.



For the second quarter, the company now estimates its polysilicon production to be about 32,000 MT to 34,000 MT.



For fiscal 2022, the Company expects to produce approximately 120,000 to 125,000 MT of polysilicon, inclusive of the impact of the Company's annual facility maintenance.







Copyright(c) 2022 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

DAQO NEW ENERGY-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de