In the Green



Redbox Entertainment Inc. (RDBX) is up over 20% at $3.07 International General Insurance Holdings Ltd. (IGIC) is up over 12% at $8.94 Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. (ESPR) is up over 11% at $5.30 Clarus Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (CRXT) is up over 10% at $2.29 Tesla, Inc. (TSLA) is up over 7% at $1,050.01 Wayfair Inc. (W) is up over 6% at $103.80 Sky Harbour Group Corporation (SKYH) is up over 6% at $6.00 Hyliion Holdings Corp. (HYLN) is up over 6% at $3.79 ABB Ltd (ABB) is up over 5% at $33.63 Golden Nugget Online Gaming, Inc. (GNOG) is up over 5% at $5.97



In the Red



Equifax Inc. (EFX) is down over 10% at $198.80 Terran Orbital Corporation (LLAP) is down over 8% at $5.36 Winc, Inc. (WBEV) is down over 8% at $4.59 Aterian, Inc. (ATER) is down over 6% at $4.34 Payoneer Global Inc. (PAYO) is down over 6% at $4.07 Alcoa Corporation (AA) is down over 5% at $81.88 Vertical Aerospace Ltd. (EVTL) is down over 5% at $7.20







