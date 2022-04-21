- (PLX AI) - NextEra Q1 net income USD -451 million.
- • Q1 EPS USD -0.23
- • Q1 adjusted net income USD 1,455 million vs. estimate USD 1,400 million
- • Q1 adjusted EPS USD 0.74 vs. estimate USD 0.71
- • NextEra Energy is off to a solid start to meet our overall objectives for the year, delivering strong first quarter adjusted earnings per share growth of 10.4% year-over-year, said John Ketchum, CEO
- • FPL had a terrific quarter of execution, making smart capital investments and delivering operational efficiencies: CEO
