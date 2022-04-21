HIRE Technologies Inc.: HIRE Technologies Discusses the Staffing Trends Towards Prioritizing Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / April 21, 2022 / HIRE Technologies Inc. (TSXV:HIRE.V)(OTCQB:HIRRF) ("HIRE" or the "Company"), a company focused on modernizing and digitizing human resources solutions, discusses the staffing trends towards prioritizing diversity, equity, and inclusion ("DEI") driven by both employees and employers. Leaders and Co., Consulting in Governance and Leadership Inc. ("Leaders"), HIRE's dedicated Indigenous and diversity practice with experts in Indigenous executive search, has met the growing demand of companies and candidates across Canada. Organizations are embracing DEI principles to create workplaces likely to attract top-tier talent and improve business outcomes.

"To gain the benefits of different ideas, perspectives, and experiences at all levels of their organization, companies are doing more not only by increasing demand for Indigenous talent, but for all areas of diversity, including gender, age, and other characteristics," said Laurie Sterritt, Managing Director at Leaders.

Leaders has also seen a shift within candidate pools: job candidates and employees are seeking more inclusive environments, and ones aligned with their values, when evaluating career opportunities.

"We are seeing candidates take more time when evaluating company values and work-life balance," continued Ms. Sterritt. "The additional complexity that DEI requirements add to the hiring process has organizations calling upon our team to provide more support along the way, giving us an opportunity to build deeper, trusting relationships with our clients."

HIRE's 2022 Human Resources Industry Outlook identified that employers are increasingly understanding the importance of DEI. Prioritizing those values, especially at the senior management level, has been found to boost productivity, profitability, and employee retention.

"While diversity, equity, and inclusion needs have historically drawn clients to Leaders, it is now more important than ever that companies can show clients, partners, investors, and their community that they are following through on their commitments. Leaders provides that assurance," said Simon Dealy, CEO of HIRE.

Leaders' Indigenous search practice and Indigenous board practice have earned the Gold PAR (Progressive Aboriginal Relations) certification from the Canadian Council for Aboriginal Business (CCAB), granting the firm preferred supplier status with other CCAB members and across Indigenous communities. For more information, visit leadersinternational.com.

About HIRE Technologies Inc.

HIRE is investing in and shaping the future of human resource management with a technology-first focus, by consolidating and modernizing the staffing marketplace. The Company is a disciplined capital allocator due to its technology DNA and extensive experience in building and growing staffing and executive search companies, providing a shared services platform to create value for partners and shareholders. HIRE has a large recurring revenue base and helps clients manage change in the workplace in order to achieve success. For more information, visit hire.company.

