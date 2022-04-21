

MALTA (dpa-AFX) - Malta's EU measure of harmonized annual inflation accelerated further in March, data from the National Statistics Office showed on Thursday.



The harmonized index of consumer prices, or HICP, increased 4.5 percent year-on-year in March, following a 4.2 percent rise in February.



Prices for food and non-alcoholic beverages increased 8.7 percent yearly in March and those of recreation and culture rose 5.5 percent.



Restaurants and hotels gained 4.5 percent and those of housing, water, electricity, gas and other fuels rose 6.0 percent.



Prices for furnishing, household equipment and routine household maintenance rose 4.3 percent. Prices for education, and transport increased by 3.8 percent and 3.7 percent, respectively.



Compared to the previous month, the HICP rose 1.3 percent in March.







