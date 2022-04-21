Faissola Foundation Announces Support of Disadvantaged Students in Leading Sixth Form College

LONDON, April 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Educational charity the Faissola Foundation is to sponsor scholarships for disadvantaged A Level students at the London Academy of Excellence (LAE) in Stratford. The scheme provides 10 students per year with funding for extra educational resources, academic mentoring, careers advice and guidance and educational trips.

Just 13% of children eligible for free school meals during their secondary education go on to achieve the necessary grades at A Level needed to gain places at the UK's leading universities. Just 4% of those students attend academically selective sixth forms with the highest rates of university acceptance.

The Faissola Foundation aims to tackle inequality caused by socioeconomic circumstance by providing support for young people in the UK and Europe. Founder Michele Faissola said: "Both of my parents were teachers. They taught me that all children can build a foundation for success given the right tools and resources. The Faissola Foundation is happy to support organisations such as the LAE that are devoted to addressing the current crisis in educational inequality."

Recently ranked the highest performing sixth form in England to offer a full A Level curriculum by The Sunday Times, LAE routinely admits 40% to 50% of students from disadvantaged backgrounds. In January 31, LAE students won offers to study at the Universities of Oxford and Cambridge. One-third of those students were from disadvantaged backgrounds and more than half will be the first generation of their family to attend a university.

Alexander Crossman, Headteacher of the LAE, said: "We are delighted to partner with the Faissola Foundation in order to provide even more, even better support for those of our students who need it most. Working together, we will be able to do more to transform the life chances of ambitious, hard-working young people from low-income backgrounds."

Michele Faissola continued: "I believe that all young people have the right to equal opportunities when it comes to education, to ensure they are not at risk of suffering from social exclusion. All children deserve a bright future."

For more information on the Faissola Foundation, visit: https://www.faissolafoundation.com/

NOTES TO EDITORS:

BACKGROUND

Disadvantaged students are those eligible for free school meals during their secondary education, as determined by the Department for Education. Studies project that as we continue into 2022, 5.2 million children around the UK will be living below the poverty line, leading to reduced opportunities for education and employment. In the London Borough of Newham alone, where LAE is based, 50% of children live in poverty.

ABOUT THE FAISSOLA FOUNDATION:

Founded by Michele Faissola in 2020 in honour of his parents, The Faissola Foundation provides educational opportunities to European children from lower socioeconomic backgrounds. The foundation is based on the premise that education is the key to success, but that many underprivileged children unfortunately do not have the same educational opportunities as others. By providing financial and emotional support, the foundation seeks to give these children the tools they need to shape a better future for themselves. For more information on the Faissola Foundation, visit: https://www.faissolafoundation.com/

ABOUT THE LONDON ACADEMY OF EXCELLENCE (LAE)

LAE was established in Stratford in 2012 to improve progression rates in Newham for students aspiring to win places at top universities. LAE's admissions criteria positively discriminate in favour of students who have been eligible for free school meals during their secondary education. In less than a decade, LAE has sent more than 120 students to Oxford and Cambridge, more than 170 to medical schools and more than 1,200 to Russell Group universities. For more information visit https://www.lae.ac.uk/

