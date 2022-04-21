Permanent Magnets Market to be Worth $39.70 Billion by 2030: Grand View Research, Inc.

San Francisco, April 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The global permanent magnets market size is projected to reach approximately USD 39.70 billion by 2030, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc., expanding at a CAGR of 8.4% over the forecast period. The rising number of supportive initiatives to promote healthcare infrastructure, especially in developing countries, is projected to aid the market growth over the forecast period. The demand for the product is expected to be driven by the extensive usage in industrial automation amidst the COVID-19 outbreak and rising demand from the healthcare sector. Permanent magnets are used in various medical devices, such as blood separators, surgical devices, dental equipment, patient monitoring systems, drug delivery systems, and Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI) scanners, and other essential & non-essential healthcare devices. The COVID-19 outbreak in 2020 played a key role in driving the investments in developing healthcare infrastructure.

Key Insights & Findings from the report:

The ferrite material segment dominated the market in 2021 mainly due to the wide usage of ferrite magnets in medical devices.

The NdFeB material segment is likely to witness the fastest CAGR, in terms of revenue, over the predicted timeline.

The rising popularity of anti-lock braking system sensors in vehicles is anticipated to aid the segment growth over the coming years.

The medical segment is estimated to be among the key application fields over the forecast period owing to the increased spending in healthcare infrastructure across the globe post-pandemic.

Asia Pacific is estimated to emerge as the largest as well as the fastest-growing regional market, in terms of revenue, from 2022 to 2030. China is projected to remain the key contributor to the regional market of Asia Pacific .

Read 117 page market research report, "Permanent Magnets Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Material (Ferrite, NdFeB), By Application (Consumer Goods & Electronics, Energy), By Region (Europe, Asia Pacific), And Segment Forecasts, 2022 - 2030", published by Grand View Research.

Permanent Magnets Market Growth & Trends

For instance, the Government of India laid out the plan to upend its healthcare spending by nearly 3% of its total GDP by 2022. Such initiatives are likely to drive the product demand in the healthcare sector over the predicted timeline. The product is also significantly used in wearable electronic devices. The global economy is currently witnessing drastic developments in technology, which has led to the proliferation of smart electronic devices. The market for wearable electronics devices, smartphones, and other smart technologies in advanced as well as emerging economies is likely to witness significant growth. This is likely to indirectly benefit the product demand over the forecast period. The global market is fragmented and is characterized by regional concentration. On account of the presence of large-scale rare earth metal deposits in China, numerous small, medium, and large-scale manufacturers are located in close vicinity.

Permanent Magnets Market Segmentation

Grand View Research has segmented the global permanent magnets market on the basis of material, application, and region:

Permanent Magnets Market - Material Outlook (Volume, Kilotons; Revenue, USD Million, 2017 - 2030)

Ferrite

Neodymium Iron Boron (NdFeB)

Aluminum Nickel Cobalt (Alnico)

Samarium Cobalt (SmCo)

Permanent Magnets Market - Application Outlook (Volume, Kilotons; Revenue, USD Million, 2017 - 2030)

Automotive

Consumer Goods & Electronics

Industrial

Medical

Energy

Aerospace & Defense

Others

Permanent Magnets Market - Regional Outlook (Volume, Kilotons; Revenue, USD Million, 2017 - 2030)

North America

U.S.



Canada



Mexico

Europe

Germany



Asia Pacific



China



India



Japan

Central & South America

Brazil

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

List of Key Players of Permanent Magnets Market

Adams Magnetic Products Co.

Earth-Panda Advance Magnetic Material Co., Ltd.

Arnold Magnetic Technologies

Daido Steel Co., Ltd.

Eclipse Magnetics Ltd.

Electron Energy Corporation

Goudsmit Magnetics Group

Hangzhou Permanent Magnet Group

Hitachi Metals Ltd.

Magnequench International, LLC

Ningbo Yunsheng Co., Ltd.

Ninggang Permanent Magnetic Materials Co., Ltd.

Shin-Etsu Chemical Co., Ltd.

TDK Corporation

Thomas & Skinner, Inc.

Vacuumschmelze GMBH & Co. Kg

Ugimag Korea Co., Ltd.

UNION MATERIALS CORPORATION

Pacific Metals Co., Ltd.

