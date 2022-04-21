Currency.com expands into the US with new crypto exchange services

JERSEY CITY, NJ / ACCESSWIRE / April 21, 2022 / Currency.com, the high-growth global crypto exchange helping everyone connect with the booming world of cryptocurrencies, has today announced it has expanded into the US.

Currency.com US, registered with the Financial Crimes Enforcement Network (FinCEN) as a Money Services Business, will enable US residents to buy, store and invest in top-traded cryptocurrencies. Currency.com US will launch in 48 states and territories across the US. Clients in New York and Hawaii will be able to access the exchange in the coming months.

"Our expansion into the United States represents a milestone moment in the growth of Currency.com as we introduce our simplified, intuitive web-based platform to one of the world's most mature cryptocurrency markets," said Steve Gregory, Chief Executive Officer, Currency.com, US.

Currency.com's foray into the US follows a strong growth across its global business. In 2021, Currency.com's global exchange saw overall trading activity increase by 445% from a year earlier. Over the same period, total trades executed on the crypto exchange climbed by 409%.

"Ever more people are taking more than a passing interest in cryptocurrencies. As a platform authorised and licensed to provide distributed ledger technology services, Currency.com is well placed to support investors in their journey. Our strong growth put us on track to expand into new markets, diversify the range of products and solutions we offer our clients, and work in close concert with regulators and trade organisations to ensure we continue to provide a secure environment for our clients to buy, sell and trade cryptocurrencies," added Gregory.

Simplified onboarding

Currency.com US is fitted with a hosted crypto wallet, fiat-to-crypto payment gateways and a faster onboarding process. Currency.com's US clients will be among the first of its global client base to benefit from faster, simplified onboarding and execution. Currency.com US will use proprietary machine learning technology to score and assess the risk profile of its clients quickly while remaining within strict regulatory parameters. This will significantly streamline the typical onboarding journey.

"Lengthy turnaround times and cumbersome registration processes are some of the main sources of frustration for online investors. With Currency.com's new simplified onboarding, a process that usually takes our competitors a couple of days, will take us just a matter of minutes, if not seconds" said Gregory.

Wallet with fiat support

For added convenience, Currency.com US also provides clients with fiat-to-crypto capabilities and a crypto wallet with fiat support.

Currency.com's fiat-to-crypto capabilities offers clients the flexibility to not only securely buy and invest in popular cryptocurrencies, but a place to also store their cryptocurrency. Meanwhile, its crypto wallet with fiat support feature allows clients to link their Currency.com accounts with their bank accounts or use credit cards to seamlessly buy or sell cryptocurrencies.

"Our mission is to help make it easy and safe for everyone to invest in cryptocurrencies. We make buying and holding cryptocurrencies so simple and intuitive that you no longer think of it as 'cryptic'- it's just new money," said Gregory.

Currency.com US will launch with Bitcoin followed by other popular cryptocurrencies including Ethereum, Litecoin and Bitcoin Cash. More cryptocurrencies will be added over time. US-based clients will also be able to access news feeds, financial content and analysis from a broad range of education content hosted on the Currency.com website.

Clients in the US can access the exchange via its website. A mobile-based application will be rolled out in the coming weeks. The Currency.com website will be available to clients in the US from 1 May 2022.

ENDS

SOURCE: Currency.com

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/698308/Currencycom-expands-into-the-US-with-new-crypto-exchange-services