

COPENHAGEN (dpa-AFX) - Denmark's consumer confidence deteriorated in April due to a sharp decline in four of the five indicators, survey data from Statistics Denmark showed on Thursday.



The consumer confidence index fell -20.9 in March from -14.4 in March. The average for the past six months was 7.4.



The index measuring consumers' view regarding the future personal financial situation decreased markedly to -8.4 in April from -5.8 in the preceding month.



The measure reflecting the past personal financial situation fell to -13.9 in April from -5.7 in the prior month.



Households' assessment regarding the general economic situation of the country over the next year increased to -22.2 in April from -26.0 in March.



The index reflecting the view on the past general economic situation weakened to -29.1 from -18.4 March.



Consumers were more negative towards the big purchases in February as the index reading fell to -31.0 from -16.1 in the previous month.



Households expect unemployment to rise over the next year.







