- (PLX AI) - Genuine Parts Q1 sales USD 5,300 million vs. estimate USD 5,060 million.
- • Q1 EPS USD 1.72
- • Q1 adjusted EPS USD 1.86
- • Outlook FY revenue growth 10-12%, up from 9-11% previously
- • Outlook FY EPS USD 7.56-7.71, up from USD 7.45-7.60 previously
- • The increase in our sales and earnings outlook reflects the confidence in our plans for accelerated growth and profitability as we build on the positive momentum in our Automotive and Industrial businesses, CEO said
